Photos: Model home for high-end Dayton townhouses now open
Developer Charlie Simms took a risk with his newest townhouse project, pushing into the upper end of the downtown Dayton housing market, and now it is paying off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 min
|actorvet
|21,026
|Stop watching 7 news
|Sun
|Big B
|7
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Sat
|Imnotfallingforit
|49
|GRAB YOUR WALLET NEW Info
|Sat
|One Womyn Riot
|9
|Ellis family
|May 8
|Rayne10
|1
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|May 7
|Informant
|28
|who and where is skunk
|May 7
|Informant
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC