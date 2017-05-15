Photos: Model home for high-end Dayto...

Photos: Model home for high-end Dayton townhouses now open

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Developer Charlie Simms took a risk with his newest townhouse project, pushing into the upper end of the downtown Dayton housing market, and now it is paying off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 min actorvet 21,026
Stop watching 7 news Sun Big B 7
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Sat Imnotfallingforit 49
GRAB YOUR WALLET NEW Info Sat One Womyn Riot 9
Ellis family May 8 Rayne10 1
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) May 7 Informant 28
who and where is skunk May 7 Informant 2
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC