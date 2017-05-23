Ohio woman admits killing her 2 children to spare them 'evils of world,' reports say

Investigators say a woman has admitted to shooting her two young children last week , telling police she wanted to "save them from the evils of the world," according to reports. Also, Claudena Helton had her 11-year-old daughter help her drag the bodies of Khmorra, 8, and Kaiden, 6, into the front yard of their home before police arrived, the Dayton Daily News reports .

