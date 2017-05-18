Ohio puts 28 prison farm workers on n...

Ohio puts 28 prison farm workers on notice for layoffs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News Times

In this Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, Gary Mohr, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, discusses efforts to reduce the state's prison population during a presentation in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio's state prisons department announced more than two dozen layoffs Thursday, May 18, 2017, in connection with phasing out the prison farm program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr Toms river nj 21,031
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 21 hr Tish63 55
Leon harrison has been banned from fb Thu Tantor 4
howdy Wed Smokersstink 7
Stop watching 7 news May 14 Big B 7
GRAB YOUR WALLET NEW Info May 13 One Womyn Riot 9
Ellis family May 8 Rayne10 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Montgomery County was issued at May 19 at 3:10PM EDT

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC