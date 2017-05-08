Ohio elections chief Jon Husted joins 2018 race for governor
The Republican from southwest Ohio becomes the second Republican to join the 2018 gubernatorial field in what is expected to be a crowded race to replace GOP Gov. John Kasich, who's term-limited. His announcement Sunday at the University of Dayton, his alma mater, is being followed by a campaign tour across the state.
