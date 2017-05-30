Ohio candidate raises cash to uncapped fund
In this April 1, 2015, file photo, Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley discusses her objections to an Indiana law critics say could permit discrimination against gays and lesbians, during a news conference in Columbus, Ohio. Whaley, a Democrat, is using a mayoral re-election campaign fund, not subject to state contribution limits, to raise money for her 2018 bid for Ohio governor.
