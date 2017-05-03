OH: Dayton Schools Consider Dramatic Busing Changes
May 03--Dayton's school board will consider dramatic changes to student busing and school start times for next year, with four town hall meetings scheduled for the next two weeks. * Changing the start times of some schools, to a three-tier schedule, with schools starting at 7:15, 8:15 and 9:15; Superintendent Rhonda Corr said some changes, such as the school start times, are already moving forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|I'm not fussin' or a cussin'...... (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Informant
|5
|Dear Ron,...
|Wed
|Ron Rollins
|3
|Leon harrison has been banned from fb
|Tue
|Smokersstink
|2
|Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s...
|Tue
|Tantor
|1
|Dayton's Best Pizza? Really!? (Nov '14)
|Tue
|Tantor
|20
|dennis schroll
|Tue
|retired worker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC