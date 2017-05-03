OH: Dayton Schools Consider Dramatic ...

OH: Dayton Schools Consider Dramatic Busing Changes

May 03--Dayton's school board will consider dramatic changes to student busing and school start times for next year, with four town hall meetings scheduled for the next two weeks. * Changing the start times of some schools, to a three-tier schedule, with schools starting at 7:15, 8:15 and 9:15; Superintendent Rhonda Corr said some changes, such as the school start times, are already moving forward.

