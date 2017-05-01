Numbers fluctuate for 2016 crime -

Numbers fluctuate for 2016 crime -

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Statistically, county-wide criminal activity in 2016 fluctuated in numbers. According to the county sheriff, Greene is still a safe place to live and work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 min Well Well 20,996
Leon harrison has been banned from fb 19 hr Smokersstink 2
Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s... 21 hr Tantor 1
Dayton's Best Pizza? Really!? (Nov '14) 22 hr Tantor 20
dennis schroll Tue retired worker 1
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) Apr 30 citizen 31,985
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Apr 29 Darling girl 47
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,886 • Total comments across all topics: 280,740,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC