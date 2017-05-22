News Briefs - " May 22, 2017

News Briefs - May 22, 2017

North Korea on May 21 fired a ballistic missile from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, South Korea's military said, in the latest weapons test for a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles. The missile was fired from an area near Pukchang, in South Phyongan Province, and flew eastward about 500 kilometers , said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

