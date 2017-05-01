More Ohioans getting treated for gamb...

More Ohioans getting treated for gambling addiction

56 min ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

DAYTON, Ohio - An increase in the number of Ohioans treated for gambling addiction in the past two years is attributed not only to the effects of casino legalization but to increased availability of treatment.State reports show the number of Ohioans treated or diagnosed with a gambling disorder rose by more than 11 percent from 2014 through 2016.

