Man gets decades in prison for shooting death of 1-year-old

An Ohio man convicted of murder and other charges in a shootout that killed a 1-year-old boy has been sentenced to 37 years to life in prison. Montgomery County's prosecutor says 26-year-old Shawn Smith Jr., of Dayton, was sentenced Monday.

