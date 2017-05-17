MacB CEO Sid Fuchs Selected to Dayton's Top 100 People in Aerospace and Defense
This is the third year in a row that Mr. Fuchs has made the list. A celebratory reception for all honorees will be held on Monday, May 22 at the Pentagon Tower Club in Beavercreek, Ohio.
