Last Doolittle Raider, 101, recalls attack 75 years later
In this April 18, 2015, file photo, two members of the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders, retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard "Dick" Cole, seated front, and retired Staff Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Soulmate
|51
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,028
|Stop watching 7 news
|Sun
|Big B
|7
|GRAB YOUR WALLET NEW Info
|May 13
|One Womyn Riot
|9
|Ellis family
|May 8
|Rayne10
|1
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|May 7
|Informant
|28
|who and where is skunk
|May 7
|Informant
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC