Kelley Deal of The Breeders to be in Wooster

In 1993, at the height of the alternative-rock heyday, Kim and Kelley Deal, twin sisters and Dayton natives, scored a huge radio hit with "Cannonball" and platinum album "Last Splash" with their band The Breeders. At the time, Kim already had a devoted fan following as a member of indie band The Pixies, while Kelley had previously been living in North Canton.

