Husted mostly dodges questions on Trump, Medicaid
As he begins his campaign for governor, Republican Jon Husted is focused on a trio of issues he believes can foster a brighter future for Ohioans. “To me, the three things you need do are job creation, education and liberation from the federal government, meaning it's critical that we create jobs - high-paying jobs - … and that we have the growth necessary to help the people who have been left behind,” Husted said this afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,014
|Ellis family
|10 hr
|Rayne10
|1
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Sun
|Informant
|28
|who and where is skunk
|Sun
|Informant
|2
|Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16)
|Sun
|Informant
|2
|Dear Ron,...
|Sun
|Informant
|4
|Guess the law finally snatched up Leon's computer?
|May 5
|Waynedale Sucks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC