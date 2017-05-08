Husted mostly dodges questions on Trump, Medicaid

As he begins his campaign for governor, Republican Jon Husted is focused on a trio of issues he believes can foster a brighter future for Ohioans. “To me, the three things you need do are job creation, education and liberation from the federal government, meaning it's critical that we create jobs - high-paying jobs - … and that we have the growth necessary to help the people who have been left behind,” Husted said this afternoon.

