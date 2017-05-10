Husted joins gova s race
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is positioning himself in an announcement ad for governor as a pro-gun, pro-family values conservative as he makes a run for the state's top job. The former state senator and Ohio House speaker formally announced Sunday that he would seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2018.
