Husted joins gova s race

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is positioning himself in an announcement ad for governor as a pro-gun, pro-family values conservative as he makes a run for the state's top job. The former state senator and Ohio House speaker formally announced Sunday that he would seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2018.

