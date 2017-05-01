Fiery Ohio truck explosion caught on ...

Fiery Ohio truck explosion caught on camera

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Dramatic video from the Ohio Department of Transportation shows a wrong-way driver slamming into a tanker full of gasoline on an interstate highway in Dayton. The crash happened Sunday on I-75.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leon harrison has been banned from fb 1 hr Smokersstink 2
Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s... 3 hr Tantor 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr LibHater 20,993
Dayton's Best Pizza? Really!? (Nov '14) 4 hr Tantor 20
dennis schroll 6 hr retired worker 1
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) Sun citizen 31,985
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Apr 29 Darling girl 47
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,823 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC