Dragons get walk-off win versus BG

Tom Nichols Published: May 18, 2017, 10:33 pm DAYTON, Ohio-Michael Beltre's two-out infield single brought in John Sansone from third base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 5-4 on Thursday night.

