Dayton police car hits suspect fleeing from cops on foot
'He ran right in front of me': Nerve-racking moment a police cruiser slams into a suspect trying to run from cops This is the moment a suspect fleeing from police gets the business end of a police cruiser's bumper after darting into the roadway while trying to flee. Police in Dayton, Ohio on Thursday released dashcam footage of suspect Brandom Lamar Mann, 27, being struck by a police car as he unsuccessfully tried to run from the cops.
