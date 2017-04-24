Dayton police car hits suspect fleeing from cops on foot

'He ran right in front of me': Nerve-racking moment a police cruiser slams into a suspect trying to run from cops This is the moment a suspect fleeing from police gets the business end of a police cruiser's bumper after darting into the roadway while trying to flee. Police in Dayton, Ohio on Thursday released dashcam footage of suspect Brandom Lamar Mann, 27, being struck by a police car as he unsuccessfully tried to run from the cops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.