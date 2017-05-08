Dayton mayor Whaley running for Ohio governor
Unopposed this year as she seeks re-election as Dayton's mayor, Nan Whaley announced today that she will join the growing pool of Democrats seeking the party's nomination to take back the Ohio governor's office next year. "It's clear that Ohioans are angry, convinced the system has failed them and rightly so," she said.
