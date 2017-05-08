Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley enters 2018 O...

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley enters 2018 Ohio governor's race

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, viewed as a young rising political star by state Democrats, announced on Monday she is running for governor. Whaley, 41, in a statement said Ohio Gov. John Kasich and other Republicans who generally have controlled state government over the past 25 years have "run the state into the ground."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ellis family 1 hr Rayne10 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Waikiki Vermin 21,013
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) Sun Informant 28
who and where is skunk Sun Informant 2
Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16) Sun Informant 2
Dear Ron,... Sun Informant 4
Guess the law finally snatched up Leon's computer? May 5 Waynedale Sucks 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,763 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC