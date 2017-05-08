Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley enters 2018 Ohio governor's race
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, viewed as a young rising political star by state Democrats, announced on Monday she is running for governor. Whaley, 41, in a statement said Ohio Gov. John Kasich and other Republicans who generally have controlled state government over the past 25 years have "run the state into the ground."
