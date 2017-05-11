Dayton man indicted on murder charges
A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns wide receiver has been denied reinstatement by The Cedar Rapids Kernels scored one run in the top of the 10th inning to break a 5-5 tie and then held off the Dayton Dragons in the bottom Michael Wood was indicted Thursday by a Montgomery County grand jury on murder and several other charges. DAYTON, Ohio - One of three people arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in a car on May 3. Michael Wood was indicted on charges of murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and pandering by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRAB YOUR WALLET NEW Info
|6 min
|Tantor
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Soulmate
|48
|Ellis family
|May 8
|Rayne10
|1
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|May 7
|Informant
|28
|who and where is skunk
|May 7
|Informant
|2
|Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16)
|May 7
|Informant
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC