Dayton-area college to expand with $2...

Dayton-area college to expand with $2.5M gift

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A $2.5 million gift will help Edison State Community College continue to grow with another building addition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr LibHater 21,030
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 13 hr Tmac 54
Leon harrison has been banned from fb 21 hr Tantor 3
Stop watching 7 news May 14 Big B 7
GRAB YOUR WALLET NEW Info May 13 One Womyn Riot 9
Ellis family May 8 Rayne10 1
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) May 7 Informant 28
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,317 • Total comments across all topics: 281,084,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC