Dayton-area college to expand with $2.5M gift
A $2.5 million gift will help Edison State Community College continue to grow with another building addition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|13 hr
|Tmac
|54
|Leon harrison has been banned from fb
|21 hr
|Tantor
|3
|Stop watching 7 news
|May 14
|Big B
|7
|GRAB YOUR WALLET NEW Info
|May 13
|One Womyn Riot
|9
|Ellis family
|May 8
|Rayne10
|1
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|May 7
|Informant
|28
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC