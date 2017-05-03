Data breach could impact customers of Dayton-area car wash
A Washington Township car wash business says a cyber attack could have compromised its customers' personal information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|I'm not fussin' or a cussin'...... (Oct '14)
|6 hr
|Informant
|5
|Dear Ron,...
|6 hr
|Ron Rollins
|3
|Leon harrison has been banned from fb
|Tue
|Smokersstink
|2
|Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s...
|Tue
|Tantor
|1
|Dayton's Best Pizza? Really!? (Nov '14)
|Tue
|Tantor
|20
|dennis schroll
|Tue
|retired worker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC