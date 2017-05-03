Data breach could impact customers of...

Data breach could impact customers of Dayton-area car wash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

A Washington Township car wash business says a cyber attack could have compromised its customers' personal information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,997
I'm not fussin' or a cussin'...... (Oct '14) 6 hr Informant 5
Dear Ron,... 6 hr Ron Rollins 3
Leon harrison has been banned from fb Tue Smokersstink 2
Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s... Tue Tantor 1
Dayton's Best Pizza? Really!? (Nov '14) Tue Tantor 20
dennis schroll Tue retired worker 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,798 • Total comments across all topics: 280,747,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC