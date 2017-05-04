Dannon yogurt plant north of Dayton p...

Dannon yogurt plant north of Dayton plans $25M expansion

Dannon Co. will invest at least $25 million in a major expansion of its Minster plant - already the largest yogurt plant in North America.

