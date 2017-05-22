Company gets tax break for growth in Vandalia, 51 new jobs
A fast-growing freight company has landed an incentive for further growth in the Dayton area which will mean 51 new jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|22 hr
|Truth to Power
|31,987
|Leon harrison has been banned from fb
|Sun
|Smokersstink
|5
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Sat
|Soulmate
|58
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,035
|howdy
|May 17
|Smokersstink
|7
|Does anyone know Donna Yates? (Jun '13)
|May 15
|Whatnow
|4
|Stop watching 7 news
|May 14
|Big B
|7
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC