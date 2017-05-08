Class of 2017 Takes Off From UD

Class of 2017 Takes Off From UD

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Flyer News

Cars sat in traffic amongst honking horns, stressed mothers, and a few not-so-pleasant hand gestures as they filled into the UD Arena parking lot. The University of Dayton class of 2017 graduated this Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flyer News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 min Waikiki Vermin 21,013
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) 22 hr Informant 28
who and where is skunk Sun Informant 2
Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16) Sun Informant 2
Dear Ron,... Sun Informant 4
Guess the law finally snatched up Leon's computer? May 5 Waynedale Sucks 1
Dayton's Best Pizza? Really!? (Nov '14) May 5 Waynedale Sucks 21
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 280,871,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC