Class of 2017 Takes Off From UD
Cars sat in traffic amongst honking horns, stressed mothers, and a few not-so-pleasant hand gestures as they filled into the UD Arena parking lot. The University of Dayton class of 2017 graduated this Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flyer News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 min
|Waikiki Vermin
|21,013
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|22 hr
|Informant
|28
|who and where is skunk
|Sun
|Informant
|2
|Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16)
|Sun
|Informant
|2
|Dear Ron,...
|Sun
|Informant
|4
|Guess the law finally snatched up Leon's computer?
|May 5
|Waynedale Sucks
|1
|Dayton's Best Pizza? Really!? (Nov '14)
|May 5
|Waynedale Sucks
|21
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC