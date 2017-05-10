City of Dayton accepts bid for $1.6M in neighborhood road work
The Wright State baseball team saw a lead slip away in the top of the ninth, only to put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the innin The Dragons scored a run in each of the first two innings, gained separation with a three-run sixth, and held on as the tying run reached ba Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. will begin the eight-year project that is set to cost more than $1.6 million. "So we're excited about being able to deliver on that promise, and continue the good work in reinvesting in our neighborhoods," Shelley Dickstein, Dayton City Manager said.
