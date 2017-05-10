Chase reduces footprint at downtown h...

Chase reduces footprint at downtown headquarters

Read more: Business Journal

Chase Bank has reduced the size of its downtown Dayton headquarters. The company recently renewed its lease in the second floor of the Kettering Tower at 40 N. Main St. in downtown, but reduced its overall square footage leaving part of the floor empty, spokesperson Jeff Lyttle confirmed.

