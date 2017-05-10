Chase reduces footprint at downtown headquarters
Chase Bank has reduced the size of its downtown Dayton headquarters. The company recently renewed its lease in the second floor of the Kettering Tower at 40 N. Main St. in downtown, but reduced its overall square footage leaving part of the floor empty, spokesperson Jeff Lyttle confirmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRAB YOUR WALLET NEW Info
|3 hr
|I PERSIST
|1
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|7 hr
|Soulmate
|48
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,017
|Ellis family
|Mon
|Rayne10
|1
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|May 7
|Informant
|28
|who and where is skunk
|May 7
|Informant
|2
|Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16)
|May 7
|Informant
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC