Channel 5 hires Katie Ussin as new mo...

Channel 5 hires Katie Ussin as new morning anchor

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

Katie Ussin, an anchor at WDTN in Dayton, Ohio, has been hired by WEWS Channel 5 to be its new "Good Morning Cleveland" co-anchor. She will start at the Cleveland ABC affiliate station in mid-June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GRAB YOUR WALLET NEW Info 23 min Trumpisking 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,022
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Wed Soulmate 48
Ellis family May 8 Rayne10 1
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) May 7 Informant 28
who and where is skunk May 7 Informant 2
Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16) May 7 Informant 2
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,196 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC