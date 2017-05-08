Cedarville University faculty and staff can carry concealed guns
Starting Aug. 1, Cedarville University near Dayton will allow concealed weapons on its campus. The Greene County Baptist college of about 3,700 students is the first in Ohio to do so since a state law passed in December allowing college and university boards of trustees to set policies allowing concealed-carry.
