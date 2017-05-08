Cedarville University faculty and sta...

Cedarville University faculty and staff can carry concealed guns

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Starting Aug. 1, Cedarville University near Dayton will allow concealed weapons on its campus. The Greene County Baptist college of about 3,700 students is the first in Ohio to do so since a state law passed in December allowing college and university boards of trustees to set policies allowing concealed-carry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,014
Ellis family 15 hr Rayne10 1
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) Sun Informant 28
who and where is skunk Sun Informant 2
Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16) Sun Informant 2
Dear Ron,... Sun Informant 4
Guess the law finally snatched up Leon's computer? May 5 Waynedale Sucks 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,551 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC