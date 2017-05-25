'Canes' Morton inks with Wright State
Coral Shores High School senior tennis player Will Morton recently signed a letter of intent to attend Wright State University where he will play tennis for the Raiders. Located in Dayton, Ohio, Wright State competes in the Horizon Conference where two member schools, Valparaiso and Youngstown State, received NCAA draws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,046
|Adult movie theaters (Sep '12)
|22 hr
|Kitty katt
|10
|Leon harrison has been banned from fb
|Tue
|Smokersstink
|7
|Former swimming pool at Old River NCR park (Jul '10)
|May 23
|Gary Gueltig
|7
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|May 21
|Truth to Power
|31,985
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|May 20
|Soulmate
|58
|howdy
|May 17
|Smokersstink
|7
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC