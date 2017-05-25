'Canes' Morton inks with Wright State

Coral Shores High School senior tennis player Will Morton recently signed a letter of intent to attend Wright State University where he will play tennis for the Raiders. Located in Dayton, Ohio, Wright State competes in the Horizon Conference where two member schools, Valparaiso and Youngstown State, received NCAA draws.

