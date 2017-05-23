At least three tornados reported as storms hit southwestern Ohio
The National Weather Service in Wilmington will be sending investigators out Thursday after it sorts through reports from affected areas. A State Highway Patrol trooper reported spotting a tornado at 7:50 p.m. near the milepost 41 marker of Interstate 71 in Warren County.
