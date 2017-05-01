Access enjoys strong relationships an...

Access enjoys strong relationships and durable vehicles

Beginning in 1994, the relationship between ElDorado, a subsidiary of REV Group , and Access, the paratransit service provided by the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority , remains as durable as the vehicles which have sustained it. SORTA, which is the tax-supported independent political subdivision of Ohio, operates Cincinnati Metro, the city bus system for Cincinnati, OH, which consists of fixed-route bus service, as well as Access, the city's service for individuals whose disabilities prevent their riding Metro.

