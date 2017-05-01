Access enjoys strong relationships and durable vehicles
Beginning in 1994, the relationship between ElDorado, a subsidiary of REV Group , and Access, the paratransit service provided by the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority , remains as durable as the vehicles which have sustained it. SORTA, which is the tax-supported independent political subdivision of Ohio, operates Cincinnati Metro, the city bus system for Cincinnati, OH, which consists of fixed-route bus service, as well as Access, the city's service for individuals whose disabilities prevent their riding Metro.
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,992
|Dayton's Best Pizza? Really!? (Nov '14)
|38 min
|Tantor
|20
|dennis schroll
|3 hr
|retired worker
|1
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Sun
|citizen
|31,985
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Apr 29
|Darling girl
|47
|Leon harrison has been banned from fb
|Apr 29
|Waynedale Sucks
|1
|Armageddon Heaven!
|Apr 28
|The Duke Of Hazard
|1
