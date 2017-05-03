2 generals take over AFLCMC, AFRL in rare ceremony at Wright-Patterson
Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, Air Force Materiel Command commander, presents the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center guidon to Lt. Gen. Robert D. McMurry Jr. as he assumes command of the center May 2, 2017, during a ceremony in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|I'm not fussin' or a cussin'...... (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Informant
|5
|Dear Ron,...
|Wed
|Ron Rollins
|3
|Leon harrison has been banned from fb
|Tue
|Smokersstink
|2
|Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s...
|Tue
|Tantor
|1
|Dayton's Best Pizza? Really!? (Nov '14)
|Tue
|Tantor
|20
|dennis schroll
|Tue
|retired worker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC