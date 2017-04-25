Wright-Patterson Air Force Base: what could happen during a gov. shutdown
The last time the government closed up shop was back in 2013 after the government failed to reach a budget for 2014 fiscal year. "It's more than a minor inconvenience for many families that are living paycheck to paycheck," said Richard Stock, the Director of Research at the University of Dayton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump gives us hope for budget cuts.
|8 hr
|ardith
|6
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|23 hr
|Retired teacher
|31,984
|stop!!!
|Mon
|Dindunuffin
|2
|Dear Ron,...
|Mon
|Dindunuffin
|2
|Troy Country Club
|Apr 22
|wbush
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Stop watching 7 news
|Apr 17
|The Duke of Hazard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC