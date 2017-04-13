Warrant: Mother took murder suspect son on a family vacationa

The mother of a 17 year old wanted in connection to a teen's Mount Holly death told investigators she took her son on a "family vacation" out of state after the killing, an arrest warrant filed Monday shows. Police believe Eric Deon Combs Jr. killed 14-year-old Taylor Sotera Smith at River Street Park April 3. Darvon Malik Fletcher, 18, was charged with first-degree murder a day later and remains in Gaston County Jail. After his arrest, Fletcher told Mount Holly Police that Combs was the one who drove the group to the park on that rainy Monday, FBI Special Agent Marc D. Weingrad says in the warrant's affidavit, filed in a Charlotte federal court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.