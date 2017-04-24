UHS Indoor percussion ensemble ranked...

UHS Indoor percussion ensemble ranked 7th in worlds

Unionville High School's Indoor Percussion Ensemble is returning from the Winter Guard International World Championships in Dayton, Ohio as the 7 best in the world in the Scholastic A Division. Unionville competed against 64 groups from around the country in the preliminary round to advance to the semi-final round against 32 groups, and then to the finals against the best 15 groups in the country.

