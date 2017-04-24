UHS Indoor percussion ensemble ranked 7th in worlds

Unionville High School's Indoor Percussion Ensemble is returning from the Winter Guard International World Championships in Dayton, Ohio as the 7 best in the world in the Scholastic A Division. Unionville competed against 64 groups from around the country in the preliminary round to advance to the semi-final round against 32 groups, and then to the finals against the best 15 groups in the country.

