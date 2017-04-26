Two brewers in action Wednesday in Da...

Two brewers in action Wednesday in Dayton Beer Madness

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Dayton Beer Madness continues Wednesday with another quarterfinal match. The first-annual Dayton Beer Madness is a bracket-style competition that began with 16 of the top Dayton-area breweries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) 11 hr Retired teacher 31,984
stop!!! Mon Dindunuffin 2
Dear Ron,... Mon Dindunuffin 2
Troy Country Club Apr 22 wbush 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 21 Fitus T Bluster 20,971
Stop watching 7 news Apr 17 The Duke of Hazard 3
howdy Apr 16 The Duke of Hazard 6
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,960 • Total comments across all topics: 280,570,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC