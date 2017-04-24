TV Star/Comedienne Cocoa Brown Performing at Funny Bone in Dayton, Oh

DAYTON, Ohio - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Veteran television actress and stand-up comedienne COCOA BROWN will be performing her hilarious stand-up routine at the Funny Bone comedy club in Dayton, OH on Thursday, April 27 - Sunday, April 30, 2017. Cocoa Brown, is currently starring alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer in the documentary "Dying Laughing" and who also recently headlined "Shaquille O'Neal's All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Sin City", which aired on the Showtime network.

