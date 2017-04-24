TV Star/Comedienne Cocoa Brown Perfor...

TV Star/Comedienne Cocoa Brown Performing at Funny Bone in Dayton, Oh

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: PRLog US Entertainment

DAYTON, Ohio - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Veteran television actress and stand-up comedienne COCOA BROWN will be performing her hilarious stand-up routine at the Funny Bone comedy club in Dayton, OH on Thursday, April 27 - Sunday, April 30, 2017. Cocoa Brown, is currently starring alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer in the documentary "Dying Laughing" and who also recently headlined "Shaquille O'Neal's All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Sin City", which aired on the Showtime network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 57 min Well Well 20,973
President Trump gives us hope for budget cuts. 4 hr wormwood 7
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) Tue Retired teacher 31,984
stop!!! Mon Dindunuffin 2
Dear Ron,... Mon Dindunuffin 2
Troy Country Club Apr 22 wbush 2
Stop watching 7 news Apr 17 The Duke of Hazard 3
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,675 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC