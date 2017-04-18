The Invention of Flight
They didn't fly very fast , or go very high or far, but there was more adventure packed into the first airplanes than could fit in a jumbo jet today. To be a part of the new business of flying at the beginning of the last century must have seemed as romantic as running off to join the circus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troy Country Club
|Sat
|wbush
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Dear Ron,...
|Apr 18
|Leon Harrison
|1
|stop!!!
|Apr 18
|Tantor
|1
|Stop watching 7 news
|Apr 17
|The Duke of Hazard
|3
|howdy
|Apr 16
|The Duke of Hazard
|6
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Apr 16
|Stevie
|27
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC