The Arcade on Third Street in Dayton has long been an issue for the city.

Representative Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, set up a lemonade stand in downtown Nashville Wednesday in an effort to illustrate how easy it is DAYTON, Ohio - The University of Dayton released details Wednesday about a plan to help revive a long-vacant downtown fixture. UD said in a news release Wednesday it and The Entrepreneurs Center have joined in partnership and submitted a letter of intent to become the anchor tenants of the Arcade Innovation Hub and will work together to bring other community, higher education, research and corporate partners into the space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.