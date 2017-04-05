The Arcade on Third Street in Dayton ...

The Arcade on Third Street in Dayton has long been an issue for the city.

Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio - The University of Dayton released details Wednesday about a plan to help revive a long-vacant downtown fixture. UD said in a news release Wednesday it and The Entrepreneurs Center have joined in partnership and submitted a letter of intent to become the anchor tenants of the Arcade Innovation Hub and will work together to bring other community, higher education, research and corporate partners into the space.

