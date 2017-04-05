The Arcade on Third Street in Dayton has long been an issue for the city.
Representative Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, set up a lemonade stand in downtown Nashville Wednesday in an effort to illustrate how easy it is DAYTON, Ohio - The University of Dayton released details Wednesday about a plan to help revive a long-vacant downtown fixture. UD said in a news release Wednesday it and The Entrepreneurs Center have joined in partnership and submitted a letter of intent to become the anchor tenants of the Arcade Innovation Hub and will work together to bring other community, higher education, research and corporate partners into the space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Give us a break from daily anti-Trump dump"
|11 hr
|Leon Harrison
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|America First is not perverse!
|18 hr
|The New Cool Warrior
|1
|Holllddd ittt!!!
|Wed
|The Old Cold Warrior
|1
|I detest people who use children...
|Wed
|Net Nut
|1
|If you lack H1-B and L1 facts...
|Wed
|Net Nut
|1
|shannon flippo (Nov '15)
|Wed
|i give no fs
|7
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC