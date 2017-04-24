Tavion Thomas, a four-star RB from Da...

Tavion Thomas, a four-star RB from Dayton, includes Ohio State in top 10

18 hrs ago

Alabama has sprinkled in a handful of offers in Southwest Ohio and one of the recipients is four-star running back Tavion Thomas of Dayton Dunbar. Both teams made Thomas' top 10 list that he released on Thursday evening, along with Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, West Virginia, USC and Oregon.

