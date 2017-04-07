Syrian students speaks out on Syria c...

Syrian students speaks out on Syria conflict

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Two years after it was revealed Wright State University's foreign workers program violated federal law, the university has completed its own FILE - In this April 14, 2016 file photo, a Syrian man carries a carpet through a devastated part of the town of Palmyra as families load their belongings onto buses in the central Homs province in Syria. Syrian media says a pair of attacks on two security locations in the central Syrian city of Homs killed at least 30 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 min Waikiki murderers 20,947
And what happened to America First? 5 hr Net Nut 7
Deport all drug dealers Sun elmer gloo 1
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) Sat Shena 26
Holllddd ittt!!! Sat The Old Cold Warrior 2
Sinclair College Child Psychology... Apr 7 The New Cool Warrior 1
"Give us a break from daily anti-Trump dump" Apr 6 Leon Harrison 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,693 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC