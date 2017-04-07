Suspect in shooting death of 14-year-...

Suspect in shooting death of 14-year-old indicted on murder charges

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

A man arrested in the shooting death of a 14-year-old in Dayton has been indicted on murder and other charges. Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday Jalyn Simmons, 21, of Dayton, has been indicted for the shooting death of 14-year-old James Lamont Banks on March 28. Prosecutors say on March 28, Banks was shot several times during a robbery, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Deport all drug dealers 6 hr elmer gloo 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr johnniebgood 20,945
And what happened to America First? 13 hr Jen Hayden 5
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) 22 hr Shena 26
Holllddd ittt!!! Sat The Old Cold Warrior 2
Sinclair College Child Psychology... Apr 7 The New Cool Warrior 1
"Give us a break from daily anti-Trump dump" Apr 6 Leon Harrison 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Tornado
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,237 • Total comments across all topics: 280,175,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC