Suspect in shooting death of 14-year-old indicted on murder charges
A man arrested in the shooting death of a 14-year-old in Dayton has been indicted on murder and other charges. Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday Jalyn Simmons, 21, of Dayton, has been indicted for the shooting death of 14-year-old James Lamont Banks on March 28. Prosecutors say on March 28, Banks was shot several times during a robbery, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
