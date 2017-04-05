Storms leave damage across the Miami ...

Storms leave damage across the Miami Valley

A barn on Dayton Springfield Road in Enon was leveled by what neighbors say may have been a tornado. The National Weather Service.says they have many reports of wind damage but would not confirm a tornado in the area but they are still assessing the damage.

