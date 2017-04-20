Soin Award for Innovation winner announced today
A robotics company that built a device to help people eat is this year's winner of the Soin Award for Innovation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troy Country Club
|16 hr
|Golfer
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Dear Ron,...
|Tue
|Leon Harrison
|1
|stop!!!
|Tue
|Tantor
|1
|Stop watching 7 news
|Apr 17
|The Duke of Hazard
|3
|howdy
|Apr 16
|The Duke of Hazard
|6
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Apr 16
|Stevie
|27
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC