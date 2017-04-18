Robbery suspect arrested after crash in Dayton
Lansing's Bradley Jones blasted a pair of three-run home runs as the Lugnuts battled back from an early 7-1 deficit to defeat the Dayton Dra The Blue Jackets announced the decision Monday, one day after the 19-year-old rookie took a puck to the face on a shot by Pittsburgh's Phil Police say a pizza delivery driver was robbed near the intersection of Oxford Avenue and Catalpa Drive in Dayton around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Barely 15 minutes later, the suspect vehicle in the robbery crashed at the intersection of North Euclid Avenue and Cornell Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troy Country Club
|21 hr
|Golfer
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Dear Ron,...
|Apr 18
|Leon Harrison
|1
|stop!!!
|Apr 18
|Tantor
|1
|Stop watching 7 news
|Apr 17
|The Duke of Hazard
|3
|howdy
|Apr 16
|The Duke of Hazard
|6
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Apr 16
|Stevie
|27
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC