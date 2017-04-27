Reward offered for tips in Dayton arson

Miami Valley Crime Stoppers and the Dayton Fire Department need your help to solve an arson case, and they're offering a reward encourage tips. Authorities are looking for two people who set a car on fire in the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue on Friday, April 1st.

