Reward offered for tips in Dayton arson
Miami Valley Crime Stoppers and the Dayton Fire Department need your help to solve an arson case, and they're offering a reward encourage tips. Authorities are looking for two people who set a car on fire in the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue on Friday, April 1st.
