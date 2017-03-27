Popular gate closed at Wright-Patterson for security upgrade
DAYTON, Ohio - Thousands of employees must find an alternate route onto Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after its well-traveled National Road gate was closed for a security upgrade.Work began last week on a $1.3 million improvement project designed to better protect the Dayton-area base from unwanted intruders.Gate 19B off National Road draws ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 min
|Not a Spook
|20,940
|Local News Is Terrible
|4 hr
|Literature Lover
|10
|GOP is full of gas!
|4 hr
|The Duke of Hazard
|2
|"My 10th Facebook ban begins"
|4 hr
|The Duke of Hazard
|6
|howdy
|4 hr
|The Duke of Hazard
|2
|Me posting "horrible" stuff???
|5 hr
|Library Lover
|3
|Any good bars or clubs in Dayton?
|15 hr
|Mmm Hmmmm
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC