Part of I-75 through Dayton could be closed for days after explosive crash, 1 killed
Interstate 75 is shutdown in both directions through downtown Dayton after a massive car explosion in Dayton Sunday. Police say the southbound part of the highway could be closed until Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dayton's Best Pizza? Really!? (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Tantor
|17
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Sun
|citizen
|31,985
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Sat
|Darling girl
|47
|Leon harrison has been banned from fb
|Sat
|Waynedale Sucks
|1
|Armageddon Heaven!
|Fri
|The Duke Of Hazard
|1
|President Trump gives us hope for budget cuts.
|Apr 27
|wormwood
|7
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC