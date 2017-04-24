Part of I-75 through Dayton could be ...

Part of I-75 through Dayton could be closed for days after explosive crash, 1 killed

Interstate 75 is shutdown in both directions through downtown Dayton after a massive car explosion in Dayton Sunday. Police say the southbound part of the highway could be closed until Tuesday.

